Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

Chief of the Main Division of the National Police in Kyiv Andriy Kryschenko continues to perform the duties of a head, no decision has been made on his resignation, Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The decision on his resignation has not been made, he continues to perform his duties," Klymenko told reporters on Friday in Kyiv.

At the same time, he said that the decision to dismiss the deputy head of the National Police – police chief in Kyiv is taken by the minister, thus this issue is within the competence of the Minister of Internal Affairs.

As an correspondent reports, Kryschenko did not attend a coordination meeting of the heads of law enforcement agencies on Friday, while earlier he did it all the time.

Earlier, the media outlets disseminated information that Kryschenko had resigned.