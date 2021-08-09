ENG
NACB To Request Interpol To Put Yanukovych And His Son On International Wanted List

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) intends to request Interpol to put former president Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr on the international wanted list within the case upon Mezhygirya residence.

As reported by Censor.NET.

NACB Director Artem Sytnyk has said this at a briefing.

He said that a court is considering in-absentia investigation and arrest of the Yanukovyches.

Read more: NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

As earlier reported, the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has asked the High Anti-Corruption Court to permit in-absentia special pre-trial investigation as for the Yanukovyches within the case upon appropriation of the Mezhygirya residence.

