Lukashenko to Ukrainian special services: Please, get to work, tell us who killed Shyshov in Kyiv

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU and the U.S. do not recognize as legally elected, says that the Ukrainian special services must answer who killed Head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine Vitaliy Shyshov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Shyshov was in Ukraine. And he was supported by the special services of Ukraine. You know what they were doing. He was on your territory, he hanged himself, or he was hanged on your territory. You, please, investigate and give us an answer, who hanged, how the citizen of Belarus was hanged," Lukashenko said.

He noted that relations between Belarus and Ukraine should not be overshadowed by all sorts of fakes and nasty things.

Read more: Four ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

"Listen, Shyshov, who hanged himself, who is he for me and for Belarus in general? He was, well, just nobody for us. What madman in Belarus would go and hang him? Except if there are some disputes. It is pretty basic, they hanged one, and tomorrow there will be someone else. You can't hang everyone, it's nonsense. Why are they making a big deal out of it in Ukraine?" Lukashenko said.

As reported, last week in Kyiv, Head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, citizen of Belarus Vitaliy Shyshov was found hanged.