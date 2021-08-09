Health Ministry to propose extending quarantine in Ukraine for another two months

The Ukrainian Health Ministry will propose that the Cabinet of Ministers extend quarantine restrictions in Ukraine for another two months, Health Minister Viktor Liashko has said.

He told this to journalists on Monday, August 9.

"We have started preparations for the new school year together with the Education and Science Ministry. We are preparing what will happen to the educational process when additional quarantine restrictions are introduced. The adaptive quarantine is still in place in Ukraine. It is in place until the end of the summer. […] In view of the epidemiological situation we see today in the European region, it will also be necessary to extend [quarantine restrictions] in Ukraine for at least two months and we will initiate this before the Cabinet of Ministers in the near future," Liashko said.

He added that if the green level of the epidemic danger remains in the country, the educational process will begin without any quarantine restrictions, only with quarantine rules for all public institutions.

If a certain region moves to another level of epidemiological danger, the educational process will continue, but only if 80% of educators in each particular educational institution are vaccinated against COVID-19, he said.

According to Liashko, only in some regions, more than 50% of educators have already been vaccinated.

A total of 6,538,718 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched a vaccination campaign, with 4,137,071 people receiving their first dose and 2,401,647 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).