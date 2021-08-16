Police examining camera records of death place of Kryvyi Rih mayor

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine are analyzing CCTV footage from the place of death of the mayor of Kryvyi Rih Kostiantyn Pavlov, said head of the National Police Directorate in Dnipropetrovsk region Anatoliy Shchadylo.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A detailed inspection of the scene was made. The video surveillance cameras are being analyzed. ... The information that was on the server is being processed today. We do not see other people on the video, a detailed analysis is being carried out," said Schadylo at a briefing on Monday.

Law enforcement officers said that one wound from the Saiga semi-automatic rifle was found on the body of the deceased. The weapon seized at the scene was sent for a comprehensive examination.

Shchadylo recalled that law enforcement officers consider three versions of what happened - murder, suicide, and careless weapons handling.

"The version of incitement to suicide is not excluded, any version will be checked," he added.

As reported, the murder of Pavlov was announced by MP and co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Vadym Rabinovych and producer general of the 112 Ukraine TV channel ex-candidate for MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Artem Marchevsky.

The media reported that Pavlov, according to preliminary data, committed suicide in his own house in the village of Vilne of Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, and a gun was found next to his body. Pictures from the scene published on social networks show that the deceased is lying on the threshold of his private home with the doors open.

The National Police of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings into the death of Pavlov. The police confirmed the information about his death.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi intends to hear from law enforcement officers on Monday.