MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko said that as of Tuesday morning 120 citizens of Ukraine and their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We are talking about Ukrainians of Afghan origin and individuals working under private contracts. We are in contact with everyone," Nikolenko told on Tuesday.

According to him, there is a plane at Kabul airport, which is supposed to take out Ukrainian citizens. "At the same time, a ban on flights for civil aircraft started to operate on the territory of Afghanistan. Now permits are issued only to military aircraft. The situation at the airport itself also remains uncontrolled," Nikolenko said.

The spokesperson said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassies and the involved departments are now making every effort to resolve the issue of the departure of the plane with the Ukrainians in the near future.

"Priority number one is safety. The evacuation will start only when safe conditions are created for this," he said.

Read more: Two Ukrainian diplomatic missions monitoring situation in Afghanistan - Kuleba

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said other options for the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens are being worked out in parallel.

"I want to assure that Ukraine will not leave its citizens in Afghanistan to fend for themselves. Those Ukrainians who are in the country and want to return should immediately inform the embassy in Tajikistan or Pakistan about themselves. Relatives can call the Foreign Ministry's hotline. Then diplomats will be able to plan a safe option for assistance," Nikolenko said.