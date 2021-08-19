Three ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area today, one soldier killed

Over the past day, August 18, three attacks by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine. Today, already three ceasefire violations were recorded, killing one Ukrainian soldier.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, the enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; 120mm mortars – in the area of Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation posted on Facebook.

No casualties were reported.

As of 07:00 on August 19, three ceasefire violations were recorded.

Russian mercenaries fired small arms towards Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near New York (35km north of Donetsk).

A Ukrainian serviceman received a fatal gunshot wound in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the attacks.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops through the established coordination mechanism.

