44 states, organizations to become founders of Crimea platform, 14 heads of state to come to founding summit – Kuleba

The founding summit of the Crimea Platform will be attended by 15 heads of state, in total, delegations from 44 states and international organizations will come, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On August 23, 44 states and international organizations will become the founders of the Crimea Platform. These are 14 heads of state, governments and the EU representatives. Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, Slovenia, Finland will be represented at the presidential level," Kuleba said at online briefing on Thursday.

