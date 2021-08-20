Darnitsa plans to reach a market cap of $1 billion, - Shymkiv

Darnitsa Group intends to bring the group's market capitalization to $1 billion. Dmitriy Shymkiv, the Chairman of the Board of Darnitsa Group, informed about this in an interview with the Future Makers YouTube channel.

He specified that the cost of the company today is estimated at $550 - $600 million. And at this stage there are no plans to sell Darnitsa yet. At the same time, the company is considering the prospect of entering Asian markets.

Recently, Darnitsa has undergone a rebranding and changed the course of the company's development to create an international brand. Now employees work in the so-called "offices of the future". The main office building itself was reconstructed within a year and a half.

According to Dmitriy Shymkiv, the company's management strives to create a comfortable and creative space for employees.

"One of the tasks that we set is to develop a creative space for comfortable work. Accordingly, we pay attention to the fact that art should complement [the office]. We have different colors on different floors, so we want to make the office more dynamic." - said Shimkiv.

"Darnitsa" is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in Ukraine with EU GMP certification. During 2010-2020, the company invested UAH1,218 billion in the modernization and development of production.

The company's mission is to help healthcare professionals and patients improve their quality of life through science, innovation and accessibility. Darnitsa brand is one of the three most expensive brands in Ukraine according to the Korrespondent magazine. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family.