Poll: 61% of Ukrainians believe that Crimea should be part of Ukraine in the future
The vast majority of Ukrainians believe that Crimea should be part of Ukraine in the future.
This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation jointly with the Razumkov Centre Sociological Service, Ukrinform reports.
"The vast majority of Ukrainians (61%) believe that Crimea should be part of Ukraine in the future. This view is shared by the majority of citizens regardless of gender, age, and macro-region of residence," the poll results say.
As noted, the political future of Crimea in Ukraine is seen the least by people aged 60 and over (54%) and residents of eastern Ukraine (47%). Young people aged 18–29 (67%) and residents of western Ukraine (73%) believe in the return of Crimea to Ukraine the most.
According to the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, only 6% of Ukrainian citizens believe that Crimea should be a part of the Russian Federation, and 10% believe that Crimea should be an independent state formation.
According to the poll results, 44% of Ukrainians believe that the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty over Crimea is unlikely or impossible.
