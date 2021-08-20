6180 41
Klitschko says he was invited to NSDC meeting, but he can't attend due to trip to Chernihiv region
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that he was invited to a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Friday, but he won't be able to attend.
"I got a call from the President's Office and was invited to today's meeting of the NSDC. Two and a half hours before its start. Unfortunately, I cannot physically be present because following the verification of the work on the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing, I have already left for a working trip on the affairs of the Association of Ukrainian Cities to Chernihiv region," Klitschko wrote on Facebook.
