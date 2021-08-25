Donbas update: Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in three enemy attacks Aug 24

Over the past 24 hours, on August 24, Russian occupation forces in the Joint Operation Zone violated the ceasefire three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Near Novomykhailivka and Prychepylivka, Russian mercenaries engaged Ukraine’s positions with small arms fire.

In Luhansk and Donetsk regions, an enemy Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle was spotted crossing the contact line.

A soldier with the Joint Forces was killed in one of the attacks, while another two sustained injuries and were evacuated to a medical facility.

Both are said to be in a "satisfactory" condition.

"The Joint Forces Command expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the killed soldiers. The enemy actions saw an adequate response on our part," the statement said.

The Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center has informed the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission officials through the established coordination mechanism of all violations by the Russian occupation forces.

As of 7:00 on Wednesday, August 25, no new truce breaches were reported.