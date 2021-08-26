Court Overturns Decision Of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council On Regional Status Of Russian Language

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administrative Court satisfied the claim to declare illegal and invalid the decision of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council to grant regional status to the Russian language.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To recognize as illegal and invalid from February 28, 2018 the decision of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council "On the support of language policy in Ukraine" No. 333-14/VI of August 17, 2012," the statement reads.

In its ruling, the court noted that the decision of the regional council contradicts the current law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language."

The court satisfied the claim on August 13, but the decision was made public a week later.

The claim was filed by the Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor's office.