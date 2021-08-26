The decision for Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO is there and it has been reconfirmed at the top political level in the Alliance - NATO Deputy Secretary General

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joana considers the "open door" policy to be one of the most successful in the history of the Alliance and recalls that the decision to join NATO for Ukraine and Georgia was confirmed at the highest level.

As reported by Censor.NET.

- The Open Door Policy is one of the most successful policies in the history of NATO. Many countries have joined the Alliance since the end of Communism. The open door policy is also in the Washington Treaty, so it is part of our constitution. Decisions of Bucharest Summit are there. They were taken by Allies and they stand.

I think that the most important political reconfirmation of the Open Door Policy and also the prospective of Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO were reconfirmed by NATO leaders at the Brussels summit just a few months ago. So this is something which is real.

Of course, in order to get to that point there is always a combination of factors: the status of reforms in the aspirant countries and political consensus on the other side. So there is not an automaticity to this issue per say but there is always an encouragement we make and I make personally to countries like Ukraine to continue to stay on the course of reforms, to continue to engage with NATO on as many fronts as possible. The Enhanced Opportunity Partner status is a massive positive step in the right direction. And I am looking to the way in which Georgia which has received this status a little bit earlier and has been using this is very important.

So the decision for Ukraine and Georgia to join NATO is there. It has been reconfirmed at the top political level in the Alliance. I am encouraging our Ukrainian friends to stay the course and to continue to prepare through domestic reforms that are still needed for decisions down the road.