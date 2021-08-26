No info on injured Ukrainians due to explosion near Kabul airport – MFA spokesperson

Information about the injured citizens of Ukraine due to the explosion near the international airport of Kabul has not yet been received, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Tajikistan to keep the situation due to the explosion near Kabul airport under special control. Information about the presence of injured Ukrainians has not yet been received," Nikolenko said on his Twitter page.

Earlier, the media said about the explosion near Kabul airport on Thursday, which was organized by a suicide bomber.

The Pentagon has confirmed the fact of the explosion, a significant number of victims are reported.

Read more: About 90 more Ukrainian citizens remain in Afghanistan – Foreign Ministry

Fox news reported that at least three U.S. servicemen were wounded in an explosion near Kabul International Airport.