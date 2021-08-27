ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15262 visitors online
News Ukrainian Politics
534 13
Mezhyhiria (32) Yanukovych (524) Anti-corruption court (72)

High Anti-Corruption Court Decides To Summon Yanukovych To Hearing

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics

High Anti-Corruption Court Decides To Summon Yanukovych To Hearing

The High Anti-Corruption Court has decided to summon former president Viktor Yanukovych to a hearing.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Yanukovych’s lawyers have appealed against the summoning.

The court has scheduled the hearing for October 4.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has permitted an in-absentia investigation against Yanukovych and his son within the case upon appropriation of the Mezhyhiriya residence.

Read more: High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeal Chamber Cancels In-Absentia Arrest Of PrivatBank Ex-Board Chairperson Dubilet

Within the case, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) ask the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 