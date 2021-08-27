High Anti-Corruption Court Decides To Summon Yanukovych To Hearing

The High Anti-Corruption Court has decided to summon former president Viktor Yanukovych to a hearing.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Yanukovych’s lawyers have appealed against the summoning.

The court has scheduled the hearing for October 4.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has permitted an in-absentia investigation against Yanukovych and his son within the case upon appropriation of the Mezhyhiriya residence.

Within the case, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) ask the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr.