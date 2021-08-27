Ukrainian athlete Maryana Shevchuk wins gold in powerlifting at Paralympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian athlete Maryana Shevchuk has won the gold medal in powerlifting among women weighing up to 55 kg at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Censor.NET reports citing ISPORT.

The Ukrainian sportswoman lifted a barbell weighing 125 kg from the first attempt. This result was enough to win the competition.

The second time she tried to lift 128 kg, and the third - 133 kg, but she failed.

The Chinese and Turkish athletes who lifted 124 kg each came closest to Shevchuk's result.

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo are held from August 24 to September 9. Ukrainian athletes have already won two gold, nine silver and five bronze medals. In the overall medal standings, the Ukrainian team takes 10th place.