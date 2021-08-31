Swimmer Trusov wins Paralympic gold, sets world record

Ukrainian swimmer Andrii Trusov, 21, has won a third medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo (Japan).

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Twitter.

Trusov claimed gold in the men's 100m backstroke S7 event and broke the world record with a time of 1:08.14, according to Ukrinform.

Another Ukrainian, Yevhenii Bohodaiko, finished fifth at 1:11.57.

Trusov earlier won silver medals in the men's 400m freestyle and 200m breaststroke events in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Ukraine's national Paralympic team has already won 48 medals - 12 golds, 24 silvers, and 12 bronzes.

