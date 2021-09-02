Donbas update: Ukraine reports 12 ceasefire violations by enemy forces on Sep 1

Over the past day, 12 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation zone, while another two breaches were documented after midnight on Thursday.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"As a result of enemy fire, a serviceman with the Joint Forces sustained a shrapnel wound. The soldier was evacuated to a medical facility. His condition is satisfactory," the HQ said.

Toward Zolote-4, Russian mercenaries twice opened fire using 120 mm mortars, anti-tank missile systems, and easel anti-tank grenade launchers.

Near Avdiivka, the enemy employed anti-tank grenade launchers and 82 mm mortars.

Outside Novozvanivka, Russian-controlled armed groups fired easel anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

Not far from Zolote-3, the enemy twice mortared Ukrainian positions, as well as employed hand-held anti-tank and easel automatic grenade launchers, and small arms.

In the area of ​​Prychepylivka and Nevelske, the enemy launched grenades.

Near Shyrokyne, Russian mercenaries fired their anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

In the direction of the village of Piksy, the enemy engaged Ukrainian positions with hand-held anti-tank and easel automatic grenade launchers and small arms.

Near Novoluhanske, Russia-controlled armed groups employed anti-tank grenade launchers.

In addition, an enemy Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle was seen flying over the line of contact in Luhansk region in breach of the ceasefire deal.

In response to the aggression, Ukrainian defenders suppressed enemy firing positions using weapons not prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

It is noted that as of 7:00 on September 2, two ceasefire violations were recorded.