COVID-19 in Ukraine: 773 new cases, 18 new deaths, 41,787 new vaccinations

Ukraine has registered 773 new cases of COVID-19 as of 9 a.m. on Sept. 6. The total number of cases in the country since the start of the pandemic is nearly 2.3 million.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In the past 24 hours, 457 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 18 have died.

More than 2.2 million people have recovered from COVID-19 and 54,001 have died since the pandemic hit Ukraine.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian laboratories have carried out 11,283 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 1,879 antibody tests. Over 12.1 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

The largest numbers of new cases have been recorded in the city of Kyiv (93), Chernivtsi Oblast (69), Odesa Oblast (63), Ternopil Oblast (61) and Lviv Oblast (56).