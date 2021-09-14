Quarantine restrictions eased for vaccinated people but majority of Ukrainians still refuse the jab

People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be exempt from quarantine restrictions, according to a new Cabinet of Ministers resolution announced on Sept. 13.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Since May, Kyiv began to prepare for vaccinations and a vaccination campaign, and today about 800 thousand people have been vaccinated in Kyiv, this is the highest vaccination rate in the country. As for the 80% of the standard set by the Cabinet of Ministers in relation to attendance at educational institutions, cultural directions, the percentage of vaccinations in different businesses fluctuates from 20% to 90%. The safest we have will be the education system, where they have reached 65-70%, but some businesses have not yet been vaccinated, moreover, an anti-vaccination campaign is underway, "Ruban said ...

According to him, today, in relation to vaccination, it is necessary to carry out all large-scale measures at all levels, from the president to the nurse.

Read more: Ukraine Will Enter "Yellow" Epidemiological Zone In Near Future - Shmyhal

"We have been doing this for almost a year, watching public events with the help of video cameras. And every day 10 mobile groups work in Kyiv, each of which bypasses about 15-20 subjects and conducts explanatory work. because people after the summer have forgotten what coronavirus is, how to follow the rules. But from Monday, when the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers is made, there will be penalties and offenders brought to justice, "added the head of the capital's department of the State Consumer Service.