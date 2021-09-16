Donbas update: Ukraine reports three truce breaches by enemy forces

Over the past 24 hours, on September 15, Ukraine military reported three ceasefire violations by enemy forces in the Joint Forces Operation zone.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Near the settlement of Novoluhanske, the enemy engaged the positions of Ukrainian servicemen with small arms," ​​the statement said.

It is noted that toward Pivdenne, Russian-controlled armed groups fired easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

Near Avdiivka, Russian invaders used 120 mm mortars proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

The Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center, applying the established coordination mechanism, informed OSCE Mission’s monitors of all violations by Russian occupation forces.

As of 7:00 on September 16, no new ceasefire violations were reported.

"Ukrainian forces, while adhering to ceasefire, keep monitoring the situation in the Joint Forces Operation zone to repel and deter armed aggression by the Russian Federation," the JFO HQ wrote.