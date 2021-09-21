Five ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area over past day

Over the past day, September 20, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Trying to provoke Ukrainian defenders into firing back, the Russian occupiers shot grenade launchers of different systems towards populated localities of Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk) and Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk). The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk). Towards Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk), the enemy forces launched attacks on Ukrainian positions, using grenade launchers of different systems. Outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), mercenaries opened fire from grenade machine guns and small arms," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine informs.

A Joint Forces member received a gunshot wound in the shelling.

Ukrainian troops actively maintained defense and suppressed enemy fire, using weapons permitted under the Minsk agreements.

Today, one ceasefire violation by the Russian-occupation forces has already been recorded. The enemy fired 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements near Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian defenders have been reported.