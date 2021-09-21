COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials record 5,159 new cases

On September 20, Ukraine recorded 5,159 new confirmed daily COVID-19 cases, including 463 underage patients and 129 infected medics.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Also, over the past day, 1,086 patients were hospitalized, 2,156 – recovered, while COVID-related death toll rose by 137.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian labs ran 30,563 PCR tests, 7,718 ELISA tests, and 25,692 rapid antigen tests.

Read more: Ukraine reports 5,744 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths

Since the onset of the pandemic, 2,355,805 people have contracted the coronavirus in Ukraine, of whom 2,333,573 recovered, and 55,056 died.

A total of 12,515,008 PCR tests were performed.

Over the last 24 hours, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Lviv (518), Kharkiv (486), Dnipropetrovsk (422), and Odesa (419) regions, as well as in Kyiv (399).