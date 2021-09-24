Five ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area over past day

Over the past day, September 23, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The intensity of hostilities on the line of contact has decreased. The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire five times," the JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

In particular, the enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and heavy machine guns towards Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk). Outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk), Russian mercenaries shot aimed fire on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using grenade launchers of different systems and small arms. In addition, the occupiers fired grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch three attacks towards Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

"Joint Forces fired back, using weapons permitted by the Minsk agreements. Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties," the Headquarters informed.

Today, September 24, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded.