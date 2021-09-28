Eight ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area over past day

Over the past day, September 27, the intensity of hostilities on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine increased compared to the previous day. The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire eight times. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded today.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened aimed fire towards Popasna (69km west of Luhansk), using hand-held antitank grenade launchers. Outside Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms were shot. Occupiers launched four attacks near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), firing grenade launchers of different systems and small arms. Ukrainian positions outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) came under hand-held antitank grenade launchers, under-barrel grenade launchers, and small arms fire. In the area of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), Russian mercenaries used grenade launchers of different systems," the JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

Today, September 28, the Russian-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire already twice, firing hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms towards Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the shelling. He was taken to a medical facility; his health status is satisfactory.

Ukrainian troops opened adequate fire in response and forced the enemy to stop shelling.