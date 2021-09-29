SSU Completes Investigation Into Ex-MP Semenchenko And NACB Agent Shevchenko Suspected Of Organizing Illegal Paramilitary Group

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has completed a pre-trial investigation against former Member of Parliament Semen Semenchenko (Samopomich) and non-staff agent of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) Yevhen Shevchenko, suspected of organizing an illegal paramilitary group.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The SSU press service has said this in a statement.

"Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have completed a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings against nine persons, including the former MP Semen Semenchenko," the statement reads.

The proceedings were carried out at once under four articles of the Criminal Code: Part 2, Part 3 of Article 260 (creation of paramilitary formations not provided for by the laws of Ukraine or participation in their activities); Part 2 of Article 258 (terrorist act); Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives), as well as Part 2 of Article 333 (violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control).

It is noted that all persons involved in criminal proceedings have varying degrees of involvement in these offenses and are now getting acquainted with the materials of the investigation.

The SSU recalls that at the beginning of 2021, it exposed and terminated the activities of a paramilitary armed group that is not provided for by law, the so-called "private military company."

Its activities were aimed at preparing for the commission of serious crimes, including against the foundations of national security.

According to the investigation, the organizers of the "company" were the former Member of Parliament Semen Semenchenko, as well as Yevhen Shevchenko, known to the general public as a non-staff agent of the NACB.

As reported, in May 2019, the SSU served the ex-MP Semenchenko (Samopomich) with the suspicion of organizing the shelling of the 112 Ukraine TV channel in 2019.

In March, the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office released evidence of the involvement of Semenchenko and Shevchenko in the illegal creation of a paramilitary group.