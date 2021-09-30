OSCE says September sees peak number of ceasefire breaches in Donbas since July 2020

The OSCE observed the largest number of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas since measures were taken to curb hostilities in July 2020.

As reported by Censor.NET.

That’s according to Mikko Kinnunen, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador, who issued a statement following the regular meetings of the TCG ‎and its Working Groups held through video conferencing, Ukrinform reports.

"The security situation is volatile with an average of over 250 ceasefire violations per day during September. Of special concern is the high number of civilian casualties by shelling and shooting, which in September 2021 reached the highest number since July 2020 ceasefire measures," Kikkonen said.

The discussions in the Security Working Group allowed the participants to voice their views of the security situation "but regrettably, it was not possible to agree on concrete measures," the official noted.

The Political Working Group continued its discussion related to the elaboration of a draft action plan in full compliance with the Minsk agreements and its way forward, he added.

"I welcomed the positive fact that the Humanitarian Working Group returned to substantial discussions on the issues on the agenda. It is encouraging that participants are trying to find ways to remove the remaining blockages for the opening of the new crossing points near Zolote and Shchastia of the Luhansk region," said the special representative.

At the same time, the Economic Working Group dealt with water issues. With regard to ecological questions, the working group discussed steps towards a possible IAEA inspection in the occupied areas and welcomed the upcoming second session of the expert group on flooded mines close to the contact line.