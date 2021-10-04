Zelenskyi’s, His Team’s Companies Obtain USD 40 Million From Businessman Kolomoiskyi’s Structures Via Offshore – Pandora Papers. ВИДЕО

Companies of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team members have received USD 40 million from structures of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi via offshores since 2012.

As reported by Censor.NET.

That follows from an investigation by Slidstvo-info media.

Journalists of the media analyzed the Pandora Papers documents for a number of companies that registered and serviced offshore companies and partially confirmed the scheme for transferring funds from Kolomoiskyi’s structures to offshore companies of Zelenskyi and his associates.

According to the investigation, journalists examined 11.9 million offshore documents that became public after a new large-scale leak.

This project is called Pandora Papers.

During the investigation, the media found confirmation of information published during the presidential race in the spring of 2019 - a scheme according to which the offshore companies of Zelenskyi and his team since 2012 have allegedly received USD 40 million from companies associated with Kolomoiskyi.

This happened at a time when the studio "Kvartal 95" began to cooperate with the 1+1 TV channel.

The documents received by the journalists confirm that in 2012, Zelenskyi’s company Kvartal 95 registered more than a dozen companies in the British Virgin Islands, Belize and Cyprus.

See more: Zelenskyi: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar is our duty to future generations. PHOTOS

At the heart of the network was Maltex Multicapital Corp.

According to the documents that became public after the information leaked, Maltex was equally divided between the firms of Zelenskyi, the brothers Serhii and Borys Shefirs, and another Kvartal 95 member - the scriptwriter and director of the studio's products, Andrii Yakovlev.

According to the investigation, another company, Davegra Limited, was the nominal owner of the chain centre.

By that time, its owner was the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov, who signed the so-called "trust declaration" - a document that fixes the relationship between the nominal and real owner of the company.

The publication notes that declarations of trust are usually concluded to preserve the confidentiality of the real owner of the company.

As the journalists of the Slidstvo.info newspaper found out from the Pandora Papers, USD 40 million was formally paid as a contribution to the authorized capital.

Slidstvo.info notes that the money was transferred through the Cyprus branch of PrivatBank.

New documents, according to the newspaper, indicate that at least one of the companies in the management of the Kvartal 95 had an account with this bank.