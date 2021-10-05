NACB Analyzing All PrivatBank Transactions, Including Those Mentioned In Pandora Papers, As Part Of Its Investigation

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) is analyzing all PrivatBank transactions, including the transactions mentioned in the Pandora Papers, as part of the investigation of the so-called PrivatBank case.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The press office of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this.

"NACB detectives are investigating all the transactions conducted by PrivatBank, including those mentioned in the documents published by the International Consortium of Journalists, as part of the investigation of the so-called ‘PrivatBank case,’" the NACB said.

According to the NACB, a decision will be made in accordance with Ukrainian legislation based on the outcome of this investigation.

See more: Zelenskyi: Preserving memory of Babyn Yar is our duty to future generations. PHOTOS

As reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova believes that the Slidstvo.info publication’s investigation based on an analysis of the Pandora Papers related to PrivatBank is not a surprise to the law enforcement system and she is not commenting on reports of multimillion-dollar transfers from entities belonging to businessmen Ihor Kolomoiskyi to firms belonging to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his associates through offshore companies.

Some of the information from Slidstvo.info’s investigation based on an analysis of the Pandora Papers is part of the criminal proceedings against PrivatBank.