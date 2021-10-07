ENG
News
Six ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine over past day

Over the past day, October 6, six ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns towards New York (35km north of Donetsk) and Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk). Three attacks, using small arms twice and under-barrel grenade launchers, were launched on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk). Aimed fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers, grenade machine guns, and heavy machine guns was brought down outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk)," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs.

Ukrainian troops suffered no casualties.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the enemy's armed provocations and forced it to stop shelling.

As of 07:00, October 7, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

