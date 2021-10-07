ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14190 visitors online
News
6 085 31

Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has signed five suspicion notices in the framework of the investigation of criminal proceedings by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

As reported by Censor.NET.

Venediktova herself announced this on Facebook on Wednesday, specifying that she had signed a suspicion notice for the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, as well as a number of city officials and "one well-known Odesa citizen."

Read more: NACB To Request Interpol To Put Yanukovych And His Son On International Wanted List

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (562) Odesa (917) Trukhanov (41)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 