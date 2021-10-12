ENG
MP Poliakov dies
Taxi Driver Followed Vehicle With Now Late MP Poliakov For Some Time – Ministry Of Interior Affairs

The Ministry of Interior Affairs states that the taxi driver had followed a car with now late member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the For The Future group Anton Poliakov before taking the MP.

Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesperson Artem Shevchenko has said this to the press.

No suspects have been served with charge papers yet.

Shevchenko also said that not long before his death, Poliakov had stayed in a company of two people.

He noted that Poliakov died as a result of his organism’s reaction to some chemicals.

