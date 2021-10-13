OSCE SMM records 291 ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, the OSCE SMM recorded 220 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 71 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

"In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 220 ceasefire violations, including 50 explosions (two impacts and 48 undetermined)," reads the OSCE SMM daily report 239/2021 issued on October 12, 2021.

As noted, the majority of ceasefire violations occurred in areas northeast of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk) and north of Shyrokyne (government-controlled, 100km south of Donetsk), as well as inside the disengagement area near Petrivske (non-government-controlled, 41km south of Donetsk).

In the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded 126 ceasefire violations in the region, the majority of which occurred also inside and close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.

"In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 71 ceasefire violations, including 27 undetermined explosions. Almost all ceasefire violations occurred near the disengagement area near Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk)," the report reads.

In the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded 94 ceasefire violations in the region, all inside or close to the disengagement area near Zolote.