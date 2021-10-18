Donbas update: Ukraine reports four truce breaches by enemy forces

Russian occupation forces over the past 24 hours committed four ceasefire violations in the Joint Forces Operation zone.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In particular, in the direction of Luhanske, mercenaries fired easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and small arms – in the direction of Talakivka.

Not far from Krymske, the enemy used easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers and MANPADs, as well as large-caliber machine guns. Near Novozvanivka, Russian-controlled forces fired at Ukrainian positions with anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

The enemy attacks brought no casualties among Joint Forces. Ukrainian troops returned fire to enemy provocations, forcing the latter to cease further attacks.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on October 18, no new ceasefire violations were reported.