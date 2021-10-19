Donbas update: Ukraine reports seven ceasefire violations by enemy forces on Oct 18

Russian occupation forces over the past 24 hours seven times breached the ceasefire, including one time with the use of weaponry proscribed by the Minsk Agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

The enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops near Pisky, using large-caliber machine guns and MANPADs.

Near Novoluhanske, the invaders fired large-caliber machine guns and automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers.

In the Avdiyivka area, the enemy fired 82 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

The mercenaries employed MANPADs and automatic easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as small arms, firing toward Vodiane in the Sea of Azov littoral.

Read more: OSCE SMM records 291 ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine

Not far from Krymske, enemy armed groups twice opened fire using grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns.

In addition, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, likely an Orlan-10, was spotted crossing the contact line in Luhansk region in breach of the ceasefire deal.

The past day brought no casualties, the defense ministry reports.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on October 19, no new ceasefire violations were reported.