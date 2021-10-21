Invaders breach truce 14 times Oct 20 while Ukraine reports 1 WIA

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces violated ceasefire 14 times, including three – with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Near Berezov, the enemy fired small arms. Near Krasnohorivka, the occupiers fired 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms. Toward Zolote-4, the mercenaries three times opened fire using 120 mm mortars, an anti-tank missile system, MANPADs, and small arms," the statement said.

The illegal armed groups three times fired at Ukrainian positions near Novoluhanske, employing MANPADs and small arms.

Not far from Troyitske, the enemy carried out a shelling with 82 mm mortars.

In the direction of Prichepylivka, Russian occupation forces fired small arms.

Near Novotoshkivske enemy fire was recorded from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

Outside ​ Novoselivka Druha and Verkhniotoretske, the enemy flew unmanned aerial vehicles which bombed the area with VOG-25 shots.

In addition, an enemy-operated UAV, likely the Orlan-10, was spotted illegally crossing the line of contact.

A Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in one of the enemy attacks. He was taken to a medical facility and remains in satisfactory condition.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on October 21, the Ukrainian military reported another ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces.

In the area of ​​Luhanske, the enemy fired small arms.

To force the adversary to cease the attacks, Ukrainian defenders returned fire using weapons that are not proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Ukrainian servicemen keep monitoring the situation in the Joint Forces Operation zone to repel and deter Russia’s armed aggression.