For the first time, "Servant of the People" lost the lead in the rating of parties. Leader now EuroSolidarity, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

For the first time in recent years, the first place in the ranking of parties was taken by "European Solidarity", thus overtaking Zelenky’s "Servant of the People." "Fatherland" also ranked in the top three.

This is stated in the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Censor.NET reports. This table (see below) shows the rating of parties in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, if the indicated parties participated in the elections.

Four parties have relatively high support: European Solidarity (13.9% of all respondents and 15.7% among those who made their choice), Servant of the People (13.7% and 15.5%, respectively), Batkivshchyna "(12% and 13.6%) and OPPZh (11.5% and 13%). Next come "Strength and Honor" (7.6% and 8.6%), "Ours" (5% and 5.7%), RPL (4.9% and 5.6%), "Ukrainian strategy of Groisman" party (4.9% and 5.6%), and the Freedom Party (3.9% and 4.4%.) Other parties have lower support. It should be noted that, according to formal criteria, the ratings of political forces in the group of leaders differ within the limits of the statistical error.

At the same time, among the four parliamentary parties, most respondents named "EuroSolidarity" (27.2%) and "OPPZh" (24.3%) the main opposition to the authorities. Another 17.5% named "Batkivshchyna". 4.4% named the Golos party. On Oct. 15-18, 2021, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted an all-Ukrainian public opinion poll.

The data was gathered from telephone interviews using a computer (computer-assisted telephone interviews, CATI) using a random sample of mobile telephone numbers (random generation of telephone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting.) The survey interviewed 1,200 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and over) in Ukraine. The sample does not include territories that are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the survey was conducted only in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0,95 and taking into account the design effect 1.1) does not exceed 3.2% for indicators close to 50%, 2.7% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% - for indicators close to 12%, 1.4% - for indicators close to 5%. We remind that on Oct. 7, the Rada dismissed Razumkov.