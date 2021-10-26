In Ukrainian town with 75% vaccinated population, none of COVID-19 patients require hospitalization

In the resort town of Morshyn, Lviv region, which in the spring took part in the health ministry’s experiment on mass vaccination to develop collective immunity to COVID-19, none of the coronavirus patients require hospital treatment.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

That’s according to Morshyn Mayor Ruslan Ilnytskyi who spoke with Ukrinform.

"As of today, only 22 people in Morshyn have COVID-19 (a total number of active cases as of October 26 - ed.), eight of these patients are vaccinated, but none of them are in hospital. This summer, we had no one with this disease but with the advent of the Delta strain we’re having this trend. At the same time, throughout this entire period, no patient was hospitalized. They all experience mild and moderate forms, so they are treated at home in self-isolation," Ilnytskyi said.

The mayor shared that the expectations from mass vaccination were somewhat higher: the authorities hoped that people would not get sick at all. However, the mayor adds, during the previous wave of coronavirus in March this year, there were many in Morshyn who were being hospitalized in serious condition, and also there were some fatalities.

"The experiment was successful from different perspectives because there are no hospitalized patients. And if we talk about the economic factor, because this was also our motivation when we applied to the Ministry of Health, throughout this summer and now, too, we have people spending their vacation here, sanatoriums are at full capacity. According to the requirements enforced in Ukraine, 90%-100% of staff at these sanatoriums are vaccinated, so this experiment significantly helped us get out of the economic and pandemic-related crisis. In April, we fulfilled budget targets by 50%, and now we’re seeing 86%-87%," Ilnytskyi added.

As of October 26, some 75% of the adult population in town got at least one jab.