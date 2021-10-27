Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw to start full-fledged work by year end

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw (Poland) will begin full-fledged work by the end of 2021, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Last year I visited Poland and promised the Ukrainian community to open a general consulate of Ukraine in the city of Wroclaw. We are implementing this promise step by step, and have already reached the home stretch," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, on October 28, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland and the President of the city of Wroclaw will sign an official agreement on the transfer for use of the premises for the Consulate General. I have already appointed the head of the institution, and by the end of the year the Consulate General will begin full-fledged work in the interests of Ukrainian citizens and companies," said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The minister noted that this is not the last new diplomatic institution of Ukraine, which is planned to open in the near future.

"This work will continue, there will be more news. Every time we do this, we care about the security of Ukraine, citizens of Ukraine and Ukrainian exporters," Kuleba added.