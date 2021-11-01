Donbas update: Enemy violates ceasefire 14 times on Oct 31, Ukraine reports 1 WIA

Over the past 24 hours, on October 31, the Russian occupation forces committed 14 ceasefire violations, four of which included the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Near Luhanske and Maiorskу, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems. In the area of ​​Novo-oleksandrivka, the invaders fired large-calibre machine guns.

"Our defense positions near Svitlodarsk were twice fired at with large-caliber machine guns and other small arms. Not far from Maryinka and twice near Shumy, the enemy opened fire using 82 mm mortars.

The occupiers employed 120-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns toward Zolote-4. Outside Novoluhanske, Russian occupation forces fired twice, with anti-tank missile systems and small arms.

The enemy used easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers near Zaitseve, as well as automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers – in the area of Novotoshkivske.

In addition, in Luhansk region, Ukraine forces spotted a UAV, likely an Orlan-10, breaching the line of contact.

A Ukrainian military serviceman was injured in hostilities, the report said, adding that the soldier was evacuated to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment in "satisfactory condition."

Ukrainian troops returned fire to the enemy's armed provocations, using weapons allowed by the Minsk agreements and forcing the adversary to cease fire.

Defensive efforts allowed the Ukrainian military to hold their ground in the Joint Forces Operation zone.