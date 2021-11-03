Liashko: Ukraine to receive almost 3M doses of Moderna vaccine this week

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko has said that 2.930 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of this week.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"By the end of this week, we expect 2.930 million doses of Moderna vaccine under the COVAX global initiative. Overall, more than 26 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to the country since the beginning of the vaccination campaign. At present, 7.5 million doses are available," Liashko said at a briefing on Wednesday.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 23,393 new COVID-19 cases on November 2. Since the pandemic began, 2,979,086 people in Ukraine contracted coronavirus, of whom 2,466,674 recovered and 69,447 died.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign, 18,279,337 COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered in Ukraine. In particular, 7,596,587 people received both doses.