Donbas update: Ukraine reports 1 WIA amid 6 ceasefire violations by enemy forces

Over the past 24 hours, on November 3, Ukraine’s military recorded a total of six breaches of truce in the Joint Forces Operation zone by the Russian occupation forces, including two violations involving weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Near the village of Lobacheve, the enemy fired easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

Outside Pivdenne, the enemy fired twice at the positions of Ukrainian defenders, using anti-tank grenade launchers and 120 mm mortars.

Not far from Novo-oleksandrivka, the occupiers fired grenade launchers, as well as large-calibre machine guns.

Near Zolote-3 enemy forces fired 82 mm mortars.

In the area of Novozvanivka, Russian mercenaries opened fire with small arms.

The report said a Ukrainian military serviceman was wounded in hostilities, adding that the soldier was evacuated to a medical facility where he is undergoing treatment in "satisfactory" condition.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire to the enemy’s armed provocations, not employing arms banned by the Minsk agreements, which forced Russian occupation forces to ceasefire.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Thursday, November 4, no new ceasefire violations were reported.