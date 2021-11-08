Donbas update: Ukraine reports 14 truce breaches, 1 KIA, 2 WIAs

Over the past 24 hours, on November 7, the Russian occupation forces 14 times violated the ceasefire, including four times using weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Near Pavlopil, the enemy opened fire with easel-mounted anti-tank and automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers.

Outside Hnutove, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, as well as dropped VOG-17 munitions from an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Near Vodiane, in the Sea of Azov littoral, the invaders also deployed a drone to drop VOG-17 munitions.

The positions of Ukraine’s Joint Forces in the vicinity of Novozvanivka, Prychepylivka, Bolotiane, and Hranitne came under fire of 120 mm mortars.

In the direction of Luhanske, enemy troops opened fire using grenade launchers.

Near Novoluhanske, Russian occupation forces engaged Ukrainian positions with small arms.

Not far from the settlements of Nizhnioteple and Pisky, the enemy employed machine guns at anti-tank grenade launchers.

In the direction of Zolote-4, the invaders used grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns.

In addition, in Luhansk region, Ukraine defenders spotted an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, likely an Orlan-10 type, flying over the line of contact in breach of the ceasefire deal.