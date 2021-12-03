Proceedings against me open in order to obtain sanction for wiretapping and surveillance, - Butusov

So far, the SBI has not made Russian President Vladimir Putin a participant in the proceedings to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine.

This was announced by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov on Facebook.

"On the fifth day I am waiting for any investigative actions of the SBI based on the results of the criminal investigation under Article 437 of the Criminal Code - unleashing and waging an aggressive war, in which the SBI declared me a participant. Five days have passed. Obviously, the case is open only in order to obtain a sanction for wiretapping and extortion in order to start tracking me," the statement reads.

Butusov stressed that there were any violations in the proceedings, about which he would later write an article.

"The SBI has opened a case on the political orders of the president, they are obliged to apologize and be held accountable for numerous procedural violations. I am waiting for a summons for questioning to testify about the political order of the criminal case against the journalist.

I want to find out which SBI official ordered to open a case under Article 437 to make it famous.

I think the main task is to tell the SBI that so far they have not made Russian President Vladimir Putin a participant in the case of waging an aggressive war against Ukraine. For me, a Ukrainian journalist, there is a case under Article 437, but not for Putin. Unfair. I demand to eliminate this injustice. Now I will force you, to open a case against Putin to atone for sins," Censor.NET editor-in-chief summed up.