Zelenskyi Positively Assesses Biden-Putin Talks, Will Comment On Details Of Talks On December 9 After Conversation With Biden

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi positively assesses the talks between United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he intends to comment on the details of the talks on Thursday, December 9, after a telephone conversation with the president of the United States.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In general, I think it is positive that the President of the United States spoke with the President of the Russian Federation. I would like to communicate the details of this conversation to you and comment [on it] tomorrow after my conversation with the President of the United States. I believe that Ukraine’s victory lies in the fact that the United States has always supported Ukraine, our sovereignty, and our independence; we had bipartisan support. However, the most important thing is that we are now seeing that President Biden has a real personal response and a personal role in the resolution of this conflict, the resolution of the war in the east of our country," the President said.

According to Zelenskyi, he will hold a telephone conversation with Biden on Thursday, December 9.

Asked why the conversation with the American leader would take place a few days after the talks with Putin, Zelenskyi said that this was the time proposed by the American side.