ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11652 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
11 680 81

Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

The Ukrainian military has the right to use the Javelin anti-tank missile systems received from the United States in any part of its country, but this should only be done for self-defence, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday, December 8.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Our expectation for use of the Javelins […] is that they are to be used in a self-defensive mode […] for self-defense purposes. There is no geographical restriction on where they can be used inside Ukraine," he said at a briefing.

Kirby also said the U.S. side expect them to use them responsibly and "for purpose of self-defense."

See more: Zelenskyi Positively Assesses Biden-Putin Talks, Will Comment On Details Of Talks On December 9 After Conversation With Biden

the Pentagon (449) USA (5261) Kirby (197) Javelin (51)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 