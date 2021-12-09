Kevin Skeoch: Brookes CIL is going to be state-of-the-art, cutting edge and well-protected (advertising)

Brookes CIL International School, which is opening in the heart of Kyiv in September 2022 as a joint project of Brookes Education Group (BEG) and CIL International, is going to be state-of-the-art, cutting edge and well-protected.

It is emphasized by Kevin Skeoch, Founding Director of Brookes CIL International School and educational leader with more than 30 years of experience, in an interview to Forbes magazine.

"In Brookes CIL we don’t have to worry about the air that we breathe, the pollution that we make, or the sources of our heating. It’s all going to be state-of-the-art and cutting edge, it’s also going to be well-protected" said Mr.Skeoch.

He stressed that he felt very happy, hopeful and excited to come over to Kyiv.

"I see Ukrainians are very family-oriented and I see this school will be family first, it will be a center where you are proud to have your relatives come in, your grandparents will identify with it and most importantly the children will be taken up with great love" said Founding Director of Brookes CIL.

He also stressed that Brookes CIL International School would change Ukrainian education itself.

"Great schools have great governance. Great governance comes with great people. The Board members of this school are risk-takers, mavericks, nationally proud people taking a huge step forward in establishing something that is going to be a game changer in Ukraine. I am honored to be given this opportunity. I am certain that with this school Ukrainians are making a mark for themselves and I am very happy to channel that wherever they wanted to go", concluded Kevin Skeoch.

Kevin Skeoch, Founding Director of Brookes CIL International School and educational leader with more than 30 years of experience

Brookes CIL International School

Brookes CIL International School

Brookes CIL International School

* Advertorial content