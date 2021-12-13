ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5760 visitors online
News Ukrainian Politics
25 740 154
citizenship (142) Interior Ministry (632) TIN (1) Gogilashvili (3)

Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service. ДОКУМЕНТ

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics

Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Gogilashvili has a Russian passport and taxpayer identification number (TIN).

As reported by Censor.NET.

The database contains the full name, completely identical to the data of the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The same date of birth is also listed - December 26, 1973.

Gogilashvili's passport number is 6004531705.

Tax number - 616404621705.

Read more: Human trafficking: Ukraine police investigate 130 incidents since year-start

Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 01
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 02
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 03
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 04
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 05
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 06
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 07
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 08
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 09
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 10
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 11
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 12
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 13
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 14
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 15
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 16
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 17
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 18
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 19
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 20
Deputy Interior Minister Gogilashvili Has Russian Passport And TIN - Data From Russian Federal Tax Service 21

Gogilashvili was on his way to the JFO zone.

At the entrance to Donetsk region, at the first checkpoint, the police demanded to stop.

The car, at the request of the police, did not immediately stop, but drove several meters ahead.

After stopping, Gogilashvili began to threaten and insult law enforcement officers.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 