COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 7,283 new cases as of Dec 14

In the past 24 hours, on December 13, Ukraine’s health ministry recorded 7,283 new coronavirus cases across the country.

Among patients are 566 minors and 134 medics, the report says.

Also for the past day, 1,123 persons were hospitalized with COVID-19, 387 patients died, and 27,130 recovered.

Throughout the entire period of the pandemic, Ukraine reported 3,570,448 coronavirus cases, seeing 3,233,009 recoveries and 91,602 fatalities.

A total of 16,333,417 PCR tests were run.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign, 14,174,401 people have received their jabs (14,174,399 had one shot and 12,544,437 were fully immunized).

A total of 26,718,836 vaccine shots have been administered.